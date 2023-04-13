UBS lifts PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] loss -5.00% on the last trading session, reaching $40.51 price per share at the time. The company report on March 24, 2023 that PBF Energy to Release First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the first quarter 2023 on Friday, May 5, 2023. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Energy’s website, http://www.pbfenergy.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 869-3847 or (201) 689-8261. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will be available through the company’s website.

PBF Energy Inc. represents 126.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.44 billion with the latest information. PBF stock price has been found in the range of $40.41 to $42.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, PBF reached a trading volume of 2936175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $53.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $43 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on PBF stock. On September 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PBF shares from 36 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for PBF stock

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, PBF shares dropped by -1.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.09 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.59, while it was recorded at 41.53 for the last single week of trading, and 38.38 for the last 200 days.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.04 and a Gross Margin at +10.04. PBF Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.14.

Return on Total Capital for PBF is now 55.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 83.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.60. Additionally, PBF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] managed to generate an average of $795,575 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.47.PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF Energy Inc. go to 0.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]

There are presently around $4,697 million, or 81.60% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,535,633, which is approximately -26.135% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,526,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $534.13 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $282.98 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly 0.747% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 15,466,569 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 22,448,637 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 72,243,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,158,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,961,774 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,720,763 shares during the same period.