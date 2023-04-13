Trane Technologies plc [TT] is 4.05% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Trane Technologies plc [NYSE: TT] gained 2.26% on the last trading session, reaching $174.90 price per share at the time. The company report on April 11, 2023 that Trane(R) by Trane Technologies Celebrates 110 Years of Pioneering Innovation.

Trane® – by Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator – is celebrating its 110th anniversary as a world leader in creating comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial buildings, industry and homes.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Trane Company was incorporated in 1913, 28 years after James Trane and his son Reuben started a family plumbing business in La Crosse, Wisconsin. It established its position as a pioneer in climate control in the 1930s with the patent of its first air conditioner and the launch of Turbovac, a water chiller that fundamentally altered the industry’s approach to large-building air conditioning systems. Today, the company’s solutions can be found in renowned landmarks such as New York City’s Grand Central Station and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the world’s tallest building, as well as numerous buildings and homes around the world.

Trane Technologies plc represents 230.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.02 billion with the latest information. TT stock price has been found in the range of $171.64 to $176.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, TT reached a trading volume of 3616508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Trane Technologies plc [TT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TT shares is $194.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Trane Technologies plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $168 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Trane Technologies plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $180, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on TT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trane Technologies plc is set at 4.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for TT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for TT in the course of the last twelve months was 67.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for TT stock

Trane Technologies plc [TT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, TT shares dropped by -5.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.29 for Trane Technologies plc [TT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 182.68, while it was recorded at 171.64 for the last single week of trading, and 164.77 for the last 200 days.

Trane Technologies plc [TT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trane Technologies plc [TT] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.32 and a Gross Margin at +31.11. Trane Technologies plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.12.

Return on Total Capital for TT is now 21.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trane Technologies plc [TT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.14. Additionally, TT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trane Technologies plc [TT] managed to generate an average of $45,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Trane Technologies plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Trane Technologies plc [TT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trane Technologies plc go to 11.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Trane Technologies plc [TT]

There are presently around $32,085 million, or 88.40% of TT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,615,574, which is approximately 5.221% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,594,004 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.18 billion in TT stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $3.15 billion in TT stock with ownership of nearly -3.459% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trane Technologies plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 446 institutional holders increased their position in Trane Technologies plc [NYSE:TT] by around 10,796,315 shares. Additionally, 393 investors decreased positions by around 14,307,723 shares, while 204 investors held positions by with 162,484,245 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,588,283 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TT stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,309,746 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 2,454,489 shares during the same period.