Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] stock Reiterated by Truist analyst, price target now $177

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] plunged by -$2.32 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $181.20 during the day while it closed the day at $177.55. The company report on April 10, 2023 that Texas Instruments to webcast its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders.

April 27, 2023, 8:30 a.m. Central time.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) will hold its annual meeting of stockholders on Thursday, April 27, at 8:30 a.m. Central time in Dallas. The audio webcast of the meeting can be heard live through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.ti.com/ir. An archived copy of the webcast will also be available shortly after the end of the meeting.

Texas Instruments Incorporated stock has also loss -1.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TXN stock has declined by -0.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.24% and gained 7.46% year-on date.

The market cap for TXN stock reached $160.27 billion, with 907.00 million shares outstanding and 905.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.21M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 3558355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $182.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $185 to $205. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on TXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 3.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 98.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

TXN stock trade performance evaluation

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.58. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 2.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.06 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 176.92, while it was recorded at 178.43 for the last single week of trading, and 170.06 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.91 and a Gross Margin at +68.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.48.

Return on Total Capital for TXN is now 45.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 62.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.80. Additionally, TXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] managed to generate an average of $263,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $138,710 million, or 86.70% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,509,560, which is approximately 0.33% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,277,638 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.9 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.67 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly -1.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,052 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 38,246,646 shares. Additionally, 854 investors decreased positions by around 31,797,972 shares, while 296 investors held positions by with 701,125,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 771,170,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 215 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,328,586 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 1,680,135 shares during the same period.