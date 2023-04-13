Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] moved down -3.88: Why It’s Important

Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE: TDOC] loss -3.88% on the last trading session, reaching $25.24 price per share at the time. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Teladoc Health to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Conference Call DetailsThe conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-833-470-1428 for U.S. participants and using the access code # 517662. For international participants, please visit the following link for global dial-in numbers: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=48865. A live audio webcast will also be available online at https://ir.teladochealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations/.

Teladoc Health Inc. represents 162.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.08 billion with the latest information. TDOC stock price has been found in the range of $25.24 to $26.705.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, TDOC reached a trading volume of 2794775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TDOC shares is $29.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TDOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Teladoc Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Teladoc Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teladoc Health Inc. is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TDOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for TDOC in the course of the last twelve months was 23.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

Trading performance analysis for TDOC stock

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.41. With this latest performance, TDOC shares gained by 4.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TDOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.45 for Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.03, while it was recorded at 25.80 for the last single week of trading, and 29.62 for the last 200 days.

Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.45 and a Gross Margin at +58.45. Teladoc Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -567.53.

Return on Total Capital for TDOC is now -2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -128.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -119.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.77. Additionally, TDOC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] managed to generate an average of -$2,439,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Teladoc Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teladoc Health Inc. [TDOC]

There are presently around $3,548 million, or 83.80% of TDOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TDOC stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 18,928,440, which is approximately -9.252% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,476,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $380.14 million in TDOC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $259.57 million in TDOC stock with ownership of nearly -15.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teladoc Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Teladoc Health Inc. [NYSE:TDOC] by around 13,634,203 shares. Additionally, 263 investors decreased positions by around 16,760,018 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 104,715,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,109,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TDOC stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,499,463 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 2,740,578 shares during the same period.