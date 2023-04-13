T Stamp Inc. [IDAI] gain 58.80% so far this year. What now?

T Stamp Inc. [NASDAQ: IDAI] jumped around 1.91 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.82 at the close of the session, up 100.00%. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Trust Stamp Announces Notice of Allowance for Three New U.S Patent Related to its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Biometric Authentication Technology.

Patent application No. 17/109,693 directly builds on prior patents related to Trust Stamp’s innovative processes for irreversibly transforming biometric and other identity data into an irreversibly transformed identity token or “IT².” Trust Stamp believes this technology provides an unparalleled level of data protection, while improving the efficiency and expanding the utility of legacy identity systems. Patent application 17/966,355 expands the range of use cases for the IT2 into NFT’s and the Metaverse by verifying the ownership of cryptographic asset contracts using embedded IT2 technology, while patent application No. 17/401,508 introduces a new authentication methodology utilizing evidence of control of third-party accounts.

T Stamp Inc. stock is now 58.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IDAI Stock saw the intraday high of $4.10 and lowest of $1.7797 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.25, which means current price is +118.29% above from all time high which was touched on 01/23/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 98.89K shares, IDAI reached a trading volume of 2601291 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T Stamp Inc. [IDAI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IDAI shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IDAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T Stamp Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

How has IDAI stock performed recently?

T Stamp Inc. [IDAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 59.83. With this latest performance, IDAI shares gained by 38.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.13 for T Stamp Inc. [IDAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9200, while it was recorded at 2.4000 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6900 for the last 200 days.

T Stamp Inc. [IDAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T Stamp Inc. [IDAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -224.30 and a Gross Margin at +52.73. T Stamp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -224.54.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -453.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -160.40.

T Stamp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for T Stamp Inc. [IDAI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.50% of IDAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDAI stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 195,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 38.83% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 18,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35000.0 in IDAI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $28000.0 in IDAI stock with ownership of nearly 0.974% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T Stamp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in T Stamp Inc. [NASDAQ:IDAI] by around 4,640 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 9,153 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 247,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 260,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDAI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,060 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,834 shares during the same period.