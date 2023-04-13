Sysco Corporation [SYY] Is Currently -4.46 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] closed the trading session at $74.83 on 04/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $74.7575, while the highest price level was $78.34. The company report on April 11, 2023 that Sysco to Release Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on May 2.

All interested parties are invited to listen online at investors.sysco.com. Prior to the conference call and webcast, the company will also issue a news release and post a slide presentation in the investor relations section of its website. A replay of the webcast will be available online shortly after the live webcast is completed.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.12 percent and weekly performance of -3.74 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, SYY reached to a volume of 3844639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sysco Corporation [SYY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $88.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sysco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Sysco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on SYY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corporation is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYY in the course of the last twelve months was 210.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

SYY stock trade performance evaluation

Sysco Corporation [SYY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.74. With this latest performance, SYY shares gained by 1.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.08 for Sysco Corporation [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.18, while it was recorded at 77.12 for the last single week of trading, and 80.30 for the last 200 days.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sysco Corporation [SYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.54 and a Gross Margin at +17.80. Sysco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.98.

Return on Total Capital for SYY is now 18.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 92.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 823.99. Additionally, SYY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 774.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] managed to generate an average of $19,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.16.Sysco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sysco Corporation [SYY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corporation go to 16.16%.

Sysco Corporation [SYY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $33,566 million, or 84.30% of SYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,586,380, which is approximately 0.913% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,036,279 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.51 billion in SYY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $2.44 billion in SYY stock with ownership of nearly -3.269% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sysco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 686 institutional holders increased their position in Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY] by around 36,279,174 shares. Additionally, 612 investors decreased positions by around 24,404,965 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 367,895,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,579,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYY stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,246,886 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,320,018 shares during the same period.