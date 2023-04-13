Stifel slashes price target on Fastenal Company [FAST] – find out why.

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] slipped around -0.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $52.56 at the close of the session, down -0.19%. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend.

Fastenal Company (Nasdaq:FAST) reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.35 per share to be paid in cash on May 25, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 27, 2023. Except for share and per share information, dollar amounts are stated in millions.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

We began paying annual dividends in 1991, semi-annual dividends in 2003, and then expanded to quarterly dividends in 2011. In addition to these regular dividend payments, Fastenal has previously paid special one-time dividends in December 2008, December 2012, and December 2020. Our board of directors currently intends to continue paying quarterly dividends, though all future determination as to payment of dividends will depend upon the financial condition and results of operations of the company and such other factors as are deemed relevant by the board of directors, such as income tax rates related to dividends at that time.

Fastenal Company stock is now 11.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FAST Stock saw the intraday high of $53.55 and lowest of $52.475 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 59.75, which means current price is +15.01% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, FAST reached a trading volume of 4781261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fastenal Company [FAST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FAST shares is $52.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FAST stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Fastenal Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Fastenal Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on FAST stock. On March 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for FAST shares from 50 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastenal Company is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for FAST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for FAST in the course of the last twelve months was 537.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has FAST stock performed recently?

Fastenal Company [FAST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, FAST shares gained by 1.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FAST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.74 for Fastenal Company [FAST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.49, while it was recorded at 52.08 for the last single week of trading, and 50.27 for the last 200 days.

Fastenal Company [FAST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastenal Company [FAST] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.82 and a Gross Margin at +43.69. Fastenal Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.57.

Return on Total Capital for FAST is now 38.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fastenal Company [FAST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.36. Additionally, FAST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fastenal Company [FAST] managed to generate an average of $48,553 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.58.Fastenal Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings analysis for Fastenal Company [FAST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FAST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastenal Company go to 6.33%.

Insider trade positions for Fastenal Company [FAST]

There are presently around $24,093 million, or 79.30% of FAST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FAST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,697,102, which is approximately 0.993% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,016,302 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.37 billion in FAST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.49 billion in FAST stock with ownership of nearly 0.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fastenal Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 446 institutional holders increased their position in Fastenal Company [NASDAQ:FAST] by around 26,472,251 shares. Additionally, 471 investors decreased positions by around 18,420,848 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 412,627,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,520,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FAST stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,273,375 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 4,755,155 shares during the same period.