Societe Generale slashes price target on Workday Inc. [WDAY] – find out why.

Workday Inc. [NASDAQ: WDAY] closed the trading session at $191.74 on 04/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $188.28, while the highest price level was $195.00. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting.

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, today announced that its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders will be held virtually on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The record date for the meeting will be Tuesday, April 25, 2023, and only stockholders of record at the close of business on that date will be entitled to receive notice and vote upon matters considered at the meeting.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.59 percent and weekly performance of -5.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, WDAY reached to a volume of 3435591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Workday Inc. [WDAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDAY shares is $210.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for Workday Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $240 to $250. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Workday Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $185 to $210, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on WDAY stock. On February 28, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for WDAY shares from 223 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workday Inc. is set at 5.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDAY in the course of the last twelve months was 30.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

WDAY stock trade performance evaluation

Workday Inc. [WDAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.36. With this latest performance, WDAY shares gained by 5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.45 for Workday Inc. [WDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 189.18, while it was recorded at 195.87 for the last single week of trading, and 165.44 for the last 200 days.

Workday Inc. [WDAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workday Inc. [WDAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.87 and a Gross Margin at +72.33. Workday Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.92.

Return on Total Capital for WDAY is now -3.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Workday Inc. [WDAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.17. Additionally, WDAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Workday Inc. [WDAY] managed to generate an average of -$20,720 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Workday Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Workday Inc. [WDAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Workday Inc. go to 24.82%.

Workday Inc. [WDAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35,034 million, or 89.00% of WDAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,181,709, which is approximately 2.877% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,119,824 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 billion in WDAY stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $1.79 billion in WDAY stock with ownership of nearly -7.407% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Workday Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 387 institutional holders increased their position in Workday Inc. [NASDAQ:WDAY] by around 19,944,830 shares. Additionally, 405 investors decreased positions by around 16,446,917 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 142,369,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,761,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDAY stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,107,885 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 3,309,527 shares during the same period.