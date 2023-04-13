ROTH MKM slashes price target on Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] – find out why.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE: LVS] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $56.93 during the day while it closed the day at $55.88. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Sands to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, after market close.

The company will host a conference call to discuss its results at approximately 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock has also loss -3.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LVS stock has inclined by 3.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 42.22% and gained 16.25% year-on date.

The market cap for LVS stock reached $42.36 billion, with 764.00 million shares outstanding and 330.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, LVS reached a trading volume of 3443860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $65.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on LVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.32.

LVS stock trade performance evaluation

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.09. With this latest performance, LVS shares dropped by -0.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.65 for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.78, while it was recorded at 56.48 for the last single week of trading, and 45.31 for the last 200 days.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.73 and a Gross Margin at +14.94. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.94.

Return on Total Capital for LVS is now -4.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 416.08. Additionally, LVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 363.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] managed to generate an average of -$29,860 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. go to -1.75%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,582 million, or 41.00% of LVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 33,393,752, which is approximately 4.832% of the company’s market cap and around 56.79% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,937,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.79 billion in LVS stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.76 billion in LVS stock with ownership of nearly 0.367% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Las Vegas Sands Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 314 institutional holders increased their position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE:LVS] by around 41,042,206 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 33,099,707 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 240,217,982 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,359,895 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LVS stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,307,695 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 6,757,015 shares during the same period.