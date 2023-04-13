Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] fell -10.14% so far this year. What now?

Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: POAI] slipped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.28 at the close of the session, down -1.57%. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Predictive Oncology Announces Appointment of Oncology Translational Research Leader Christoph Reinhard, Ph.D., MBA, to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Reinhard is a leader in oncology translational research, new technologies in drug development, and external innovation. As acting Chief Scientific Officer for CELLphenomics GmbH, he plays an instrumental role in determining what types of novel drugs and drug combinations might be beneficial to future cancer patients with solid tumors.

Predictive Oncology Inc. stock is now -10.14% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. POAI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.2887 and lowest of $0.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.81, which means current price is +12.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 494.19K shares, POAI reached a trading volume of 2238514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Predictive Oncology Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for POAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.74. With this latest performance, POAI shares dropped by -15.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.88 for Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3901, while it was recorded at 0.2776 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3812 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1014.16 and a Gross Margin at +6.77. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1709.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -74.06.

Predictive Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.70% of POAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,128,039, which is approximately 0.065% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 646,028 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in POAI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $85000.0 in POAI stock with ownership of nearly 26.948% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Predictive Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:POAI] by around 280,926 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 136,239 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,216,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,633,796 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POAI stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 168,772 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 201 shares during the same period.