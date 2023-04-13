Northland Capital slashes price target on Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] – find out why.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE: HYLN] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.811 during the day while it closed the day at $1.57. The company report on March 29, 2023 that Hyliion Achieves ISO 14001 Certification for Environmental Management System.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced that the company has achieved ISO 14001:2015 certification for its Environmental Management System at its Cedar Park, TX facility.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230329005349/en/.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock has also loss -20.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HYLN stock has declined by -35.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -35.12% and lost -32.91% year-on date.

The market cap for HYLN stock reached $288.77 million, with 179.77 million shares outstanding and 121.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, HYLN reached a trading volume of 5869783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYLN shares is $3.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYLN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyliion Holdings Corp. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 137.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70.

HYLN stock trade performance evaluation

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.71. With this latest performance, HYLN shares dropped by -30.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.75 for Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.6122, while it was recorded at 1.7800 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0171 for the last 200 days.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7551.28 and a Gross Margin at -434.14. Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7281.91.

Return on Total Capital for HYLN is now -32.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.73. Additionally, HYLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN] managed to generate an average of -$613,428 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 22.10 and a Current Ratio set at 22.10.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. [HYLN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $92 million, or 32.90% of HYLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYLN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,859,854, which is approximately 6.584% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,117,474 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.31 million in HYLN stocks shares; and GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, currently with $9.96 million in HYLN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hyliion Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. [NYSE:HYLN] by around 1,816,628 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 3,400,945 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 45,373,433 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,591,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYLN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 192,458 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 919,600 shares during the same period.