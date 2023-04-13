NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation [NMTC] Revenue clocked in at $3.60 million, up 56.67% YTD: What’s Next?

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: NMTC] traded at a high on 04/12/23, posting a 5.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.88. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Minimally Invasive Surgery – This Company’s Successful Trial Could Help Eliminate The Need For An Incision In Patients With Back Pain.

As medical technology progresses, the world’s approach to surgical operations is also advancing and changing significantly. As part of this, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), in recent years, has taken the forefront of the surgical industry, and there are no surprises why.

From reduced healthcare costs to smaller incisions, less scarring, increased accuracy, decreased risk of complications, less pain and shorter recovery, MIS presents a lot of benefits to patients compared to an open technique.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3767120 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation stands at 8.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.74%.

The market cap for NMTC stock reached $30.34 million, with 16.23 million shares outstanding and 13.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 106.72K shares, NMTC reached a trading volume of 3767120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation [NMTC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NMTC shares is $2.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NMTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NMTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

How has NMTC stock performed recently?

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation [NMTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.25. With this latest performance, NMTC shares gained by 26.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.31 for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation [NMTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6303, while it was recorded at 1.6930 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5306 for the last 200 days.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation [NMTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation [NMTC] shares currently have an operating margin of -441.84 and a Gross Margin at +88.59. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -471.67.

Return on Total Capital for NMTC is now -112.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -121.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -123.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -96.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation [NMTC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.11. Additionally, NMTC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation [NMTC] managed to generate an average of -$666,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 51.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Insider trade positions for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation [NMTC]

There are presently around $2 million, or 21.60% of NMTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMTC stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 550,000, which is approximately -59.658% of the company’s market cap and around 16.63% of the total institutional ownership; MAYO CLINIC, holding 181,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in NMTC stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.2 million in NMTC stock with ownership of nearly -0.274% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:NMTC] by around 156,491 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 871,162 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 297,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,325,373 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMTC stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 144,309 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 53,703 shares during the same period.