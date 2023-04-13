National Instruments Corporation [NATI] Is Currently 9.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

National Instruments Corporation [NASDAQ: NATI] gained 9.70% on the last trading session, reaching $57.68 price per share at the time. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Emerson to Advance Global Automation Leadership Through Acquisition of NI.

Next Step in Emerson’s Portfolio Transformation, Diversifying Technology Into Test and Measurement Automation.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Provides Enhanced Automation Capabilities and Expansion Into Diverse, High-Growth Discrete End Markets.

National Instruments Corporation represents 130.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.60 billion with the latest information. NATI stock price has been found in the range of $57.35 to $57.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, NATI reached a trading volume of 35266705 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about National Instruments Corporation [NATI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NATI shares is $54.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NATI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for National Instruments Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for National Instruments Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on NATI stock. On January 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NATI shares from 48 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Instruments Corporation is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for NATI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.52.

Trading performance analysis for NATI stock

National Instruments Corporation [NATI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.03. With this latest performance, NATI shares gained by 18.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NATI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.51 for National Instruments Corporation [NATI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.86, while it was recorded at 53.52 for the last single week of trading, and 42.45 for the last 200 days.

National Instruments Corporation [NATI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National Instruments Corporation [NATI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.45 and a Gross Margin at +66.51. National Instruments Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.54.

Return on Total Capital for NATI is now 9.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, National Instruments Corporation [NATI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.69. Additionally, NATI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, National Instruments Corporation [NATI] managed to generate an average of $19,949 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.National Instruments Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

National Instruments Corporation [NATI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NATI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National Instruments Corporation go to 5.79%.

An analysis of insider ownership at National Instruments Corporation [NATI]

There are presently around $6,392 million, or 93.70% of NATI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NATI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,210,667, which is approximately 0.23% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,046,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $633.39 million in NATI stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $467.17 million in NATI stock with ownership of nearly 0.614% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in National Instruments Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in National Instruments Corporation [NASDAQ:NATI] by around 10,931,206 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 9,753,316 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 100,876,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,560,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NATI stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,311,508 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,049,666 shares during the same period.