Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $60

Nasdaq Inc. [NASDAQ: NDAQ] gained 0.99% on the last trading session, reaching $54.89 price per share at the time. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Nasdaq Announces End of Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date March 31, 2023.

Nasdaq Inc. represents 491.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $26.67 billion with the latest information. NDAQ stock price has been found in the range of $54.675 to $55.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, NDAQ reached a trading volume of 2942176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NDAQ shares is $64.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NDAQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Nasdaq Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $72 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Nasdaq Inc. stock. On November 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NDAQ shares from 66 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nasdaq Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for NDAQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for NDAQ in the course of the last twelve months was 22.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for NDAQ stock

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, NDAQ shares gained by 5.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDAQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.41 for Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.86, while it was recorded at 54.62 for the last single week of trading, and 59.30 for the last 200 days.

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Nasdaq Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NDAQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nasdaq Inc. go to 5.53%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]

There are presently around $19,885 million, or 77.70% of NDAQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NDAQ stocks are: INVESTOR AB with ownership of 58,182,426, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,696,652 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.32 billion in NDAQ stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.86 billion in NDAQ stock with ownership of nearly -6.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nasdaq Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 378 institutional holders increased their position in Nasdaq Inc. [NASDAQ:NDAQ] by around 17,654,341 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 14,101,089 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 334,118,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 365,873,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NDAQ stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,054,568 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,377,872 shares during the same period.