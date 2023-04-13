Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] – find out why.

Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE: EMR] plunged by -$0.8 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $83.965 during the day while it closed the day at $83.64. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Emerson to Advance Global Automation Leadership Through Acquisition of NI.

Next Step in Emerson’s Portfolio Transformation, Diversifying Technology Into Test and Measurement Automation.

Provides Enhanced Automation Capabilities and Expansion Into Diverse, High-Growth Discrete End Markets.

Emerson Electric Co. stock has also loss -1.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EMR stock has declined by -14.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.72% and lost -12.93% year-on date.

The market cap for EMR stock reached $47.67 billion, with 583.60 million shares outstanding and 565.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, EMR reached a trading volume of 8052013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EMR shares is $101.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Emerson Electric Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $100 to $97. The new note on the price target was released on March 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Emerson Electric Co. stock. On January 04, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for EMR shares from 118 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Emerson Electric Co. is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for EMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for EMR in the course of the last twelve months was 42.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

EMR stock trade performance evaluation

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.81. With this latest performance, EMR shares gained by 2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.73 for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.88, while it was recorded at 83.78 for the last single week of trading, and 86.56 for the last 200 days.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.04 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Emerson Electric Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.46.

Return on Total Capital for EMR is now 15.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.84. Additionally, EMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] managed to generate an average of $37,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Emerson Electric Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Emerson Electric Co. [EMR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Emerson Electric Co. go to 10.00%.

Emerson Electric Co. [EMR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36,401 million, or 76.10% of EMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,823,796, which is approximately -0.47% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,470,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.25 billion in EMR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.19 billion in EMR stock with ownership of nearly 0.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Emerson Electric Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 802 institutional holders increased their position in Emerson Electric Co. [NYSE:EMR] by around 30,471,244 shares. Additionally, 800 investors decreased positions by around 31,245,918 shares, while 301 investors held positions by with 369,366,443 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 431,083,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EMR stock had 210 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,243,831 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 6,786,568 shares during the same period.