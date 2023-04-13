Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] gain 3.36% so far this year. What now?

Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ: MNST] traded at a high on 04/12/23, posting a 0.36 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $52.47. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Monster Beverage Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results.

— Record Fourth Quarter Net Sales Rise 6.2 Percent to $1.51 Billion —- Net Sales, Adjusted for Adverse Changes in Foreign Currency of $81.9 Million, Rise 11.9 Percent —- Gross Margin Percentage Increases on a Quarterly Sequential Basis —- Company Declares Two-for-One Stock Split –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3571330 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Monster Beverage Corporation stands at 1.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.82%.

The market cap for MNST stock reached $55.07 billion, with 1.04 billion shares outstanding and 751.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, MNST reached a trading volume of 3571330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNST shares is $55.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Monster Beverage Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $54 to $56. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Monster Beverage Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Redburn analysts kept a Buy rating on MNST stock. On March 01, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for MNST shares from 115 to 113.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monster Beverage Corporation is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNST in the course of the last twelve months was 78.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

How has MNST stock performed recently?

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.30. With this latest performance, MNST shares gained by 4.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.38 for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.67, while it was recorded at 52.49 for the last single week of trading, and 48.67 for the last 200 days.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Monster Beverage Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Earnings analysis for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monster Beverage Corporation go to 24.86%.

Insider trade positions for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]

There are presently around $35,634 million, or 69.00% of MNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,420,050, which is approximately 0.528% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 52,701,866 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.76 billion in MNST stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.58 billion in MNST stock with ownership of nearly -9.317% of the company’s market capitalization.

415 institutional holders increased their position in Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ:MNST] by around 31,160,491 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 49,831,554 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 600,606,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 681,598,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNST stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,976,140 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,176,604 shares during the same period.