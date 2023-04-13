Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $38

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: MIRM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.92% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.77%. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Mirum”) (Nasdaq: MIRM) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $200.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2029 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Mirum also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $30.0 million principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Mirum, will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on May 1, 2029, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased by Mirum. Noteholders will have the right to convert their notes in certain circumstances and during specified periods. Mirum will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at Mirum’s election.

Over the last 12 months, MIRM stock dropped by -14.38%. The one-year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 54.46. The average equity rating for MIRM stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $881.86 million, with 36.93 million shares outstanding and 35.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 295.90K shares, MIRM stock reached a trading volume of 5637393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIRM shares is $51.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIRM stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $48, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on MIRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.04.

MIRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.77. With this latest performance, MIRM shares gained by 3.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.89 for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.55, while it was recorded at 24.63 for the last single week of trading, and 22.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -170.28 and a Gross Margin at +83.50. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -176.05.

Return on Total Capital for MIRM is now -48.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -103.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -41.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.35. Additionally, MIRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM] managed to generate an average of -$692,168 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $833 million, or 94.80% of MIRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIRM stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 4,186,243, which is approximately -0.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FRAZIER LIFE SCIENCES MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 3,860,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.46 million in MIRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $53.4 million in MIRM stock with ownership of nearly 22.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:MIRM] by around 5,094,559 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 6,354,398 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 21,883,848 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,332,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIRM stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 750,071 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,441,121 shares during the same period.