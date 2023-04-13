Maxim Group lifts Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VKTX] gained 0.23% or 0.04 points to close at $17.73 with a heavy trading volume of 3700146 shares. The company report on April 11, 2023 that Viking Therapeutics to Present at 22nd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (“Viking”) (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that its chief executive officer, Brian Lian, Ph.D., will deliver a corporate presentation as part of the 22nd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference. The conference will take place April 17-20, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $17.72, the shares rose to $18.44 and dropped to $17.3586, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VKTX points out that the company has recorded 526.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -777.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.97M shares, VKTX reached to a volume of 3700146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VKTX shares is $27.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VKTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on VKTX stock. On May 25, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VKTX shares from 27 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viking Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

Trading performance analysis for VKTX stock

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.99. With this latest performance, VKTX shares gained by 68.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 526.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 511.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.22 for Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.93, while it was recorded at 17.07 for the last single week of trading, and 6.31 for the last 200 days.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for VKTX is now -40.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.08. Additionally, VKTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] managed to generate an average of -$3,279,381 per employee.Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VKTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. go to 40.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]

There are presently around $607 million, or 35.70% of VKTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VKTX stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,382,500, which is approximately 41.233% of the company’s market cap and around 6.05% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,325,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.83 million in VKTX stocks shares; and BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $26.54 million in VKTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viking Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VKTX] by around 14,837,944 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 7,187,121 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 12,285,607 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,310,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VKTX stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,970,576 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,090,067 shares during the same period.