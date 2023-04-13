Market cap of Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] reaches 8.23B – now what?

Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE: VIPS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.08% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.85%. The company report on March 31, 2023 that Vipshop Announces US$500 Million Share Repurchase Program.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), today announced that its board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$500 million of its American depositary shares or Class A ordinary shares until the close of business on March 31, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time. The Company plans to adopt and implement this share repurchase program in accordance with applicable rules and requirements under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company’s insider trading policy.

The Company’s proposed repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The timing and dollar amount of repurchase transactions will be subject to the Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b-18 and/or Rule 10b5-1 requirements. The Company’s board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. The Company expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance.

Over the last 12 months, VIPS stock rose by 78.89%. The one-year Vipshop Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.33. The average equity rating for VIPS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.23 billion, with 605.05 million shares outstanding and 499.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, VIPS stock reached a trading volume of 5412251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $16.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Vipshop Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on VIPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Limited is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.02.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.85. With this latest performance, VIPS shares dropped by -0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 79.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.24 for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.76, while it was recorded at 14.86 for the last single week of trading, and 11.64 for the last 200 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Limited go to 13.22%.

There are presently around $5,017 million, or 72.00% of VIPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,566,556, which is approximately -3.966% of the company’s market cap and around 1.66% of the total institutional ownership; HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, holding 18,990,366 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $283.91 million in VIPS stocks shares; and HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $283.89 million in VIPS stock with ownership of nearly -5.732% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vipshop Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE:VIPS] by around 43,950,535 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 53,074,932 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 238,535,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 335,560,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIPS stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,840,570 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 9,164,774 shares during the same period.