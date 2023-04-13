Market cap of Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] reaches 13.48B – now what?

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [NYSE: VIV] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $8.245 during the day while it closed the day at $8.14. The company report on February 15, 2023 that 4Q22 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.

Telefônica Brasil – (B3: VIVT3; NYSE: VIV), announces its results for 4Q22 and 2022.

Vivo reinforces its leadership with a double-digit growth in Customer Base and Revenues, leading to strong Shareholder Remuneration in 2022.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. stock has also gained 7.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VIV stock has inclined by 11.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.01% and gained 15.84% year-on date.

The market cap for VIV stock reached $13.48 billion, with 1.67 billion shares outstanding and 426.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, VIV reached a trading volume of 6893351 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIV shares is $9.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Telefonica Brasil S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonica Brasil S.A. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIV in the course of the last twelve months was 20.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

VIV stock trade performance evaluation

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.11. With this latest performance, VIV shares gained by 11.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.50 for Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.56, while it was recorded at 7.85 for the last single week of trading, and 7.84 for the last 200 days.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.20 and a Gross Margin at +38.01. Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.50.

Return on Total Capital for VIV is now 6.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 28.22. Additionally, VIV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 22.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonica Brasil S.A. go to 1.10%.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. [VIV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $857 million, or 7.40% of VIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIV stocks are: ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP with ownership of 48,141,789, which is approximately -17.045% of the company’s market cap and around 88.00% of the total institutional ownership; ROBECO INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT B.V., holding 7,963,079 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.47 million in VIV stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $45.21 million in VIV stock with ownership of nearly 962.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Telefonica Brasil S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Telefonica Brasil S.A. [NYSE:VIV] by around 27,050,616 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 33,014,239 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 47,408,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,473,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIV stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,029,219 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,454,846 shares during the same period.