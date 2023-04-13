Market cap of SunPower Corporation [SPWR] reaches 2.37B – now what?

SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ: SPWR] closed the trading session at $13.07 on 04/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.04, while the highest price level was $13.81. The company report on April 12, 2023 that SunPower Secures New $450M Financing Commitment to Meet High Solar Loan Demand.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading residential solar technology and energy services provider, today announced that it has secured financing commitments of more than $450 million for its residential solar and storage loan program from HASI (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, and from Crédit Agricole CIB, a pioneer in sustainable finance. The vehicle will acquire loans made to SunPower customers and is non-recourse to SunPower. Through this transaction, SunPower Financial will continue to provide customers with attractive loan options at tenors up to 25 years for their transition to a cleaner and lower-cost future.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“Among our leading value propositions is full consumer choice when it comes to how our customers purchase our solar and storage systems. We continue to build and strengthen our suite of world-class financing products to meet growing demand. This new transaction also illustrates the health and resilience of consumer credit markets during the recent period of shifting conditions,” said Guthrie Dundas, SunPower interim chief financial officer. “We are proud to work with financing partners who share our commitment to clean energy and feel confident that we have access to the capacity to meet growing demand with attractive loan financing for years to come.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -27.51 percent and weekly performance of -4.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, SPWR reached to a volume of 2716870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SunPower Corporation [SPWR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWR shares is $18.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for SunPower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2023, representing the official price target for SunPower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16.50, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on SPWR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunPower Corporation is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81.

SPWR stock trade performance evaluation

SunPower Corporation [SPWR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.88. With this latest performance, SPWR shares dropped by -13.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.93 for SunPower Corporation [SPWR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.75, while it was recorded at 13.11 for the last single week of trading, and 19.31 for the last 200 days.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunPower Corporation [SPWR] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.01 and a Gross Margin at +20.90. SunPower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.88.

Return on Total Capital for SPWR is now -0.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.27. Additionally, SPWR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SunPower Corporation [SPWR] managed to generate an average of $21,732 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.SunPower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SunPower Corporation [SPWR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPWR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SunPower Corporation go to 52.38%.

SunPower Corporation [SPWR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $874 million, or 89.70% of SPWR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,083,770, which is approximately 3.237% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,056,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.28 million in SPWR stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $63.23 million in SPWR stock with ownership of nearly 415.709% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunPower Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in SunPower Corporation [NASDAQ:SPWR] by around 9,946,493 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 8,588,889 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 46,469,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,004,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWR stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,632,016 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 4,317,225 shares during the same period.