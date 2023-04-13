Market cap of OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] reaches 1.14B – now what?

OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.38% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.68%. The company report on March 9, 2023 that OPKO Health to Hold Virtual R&D Day on March 20, 2023.

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) today announced that it will hold an R&D Day event on March 20, 2023 beginning at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time. The two-hour virtual event will provide an opportunity to hear from OPKO executives about the ModeX Therapeutics multispecific technology platforms and applications in oncology and infectious diseases. Management will also review the MDX-2201 technology underlying the recently announced license and collaboration agreement with Merck for a vaccine against Epstein-Barr virus. Presenters will include:.

Over the last 12 months, OPK stock dropped by -56.76%. The one-year OPKO Health Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.69. The average equity rating for OPK stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.14 billion, with 751.88 million shares outstanding and 416.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.28M shares, OPK stock reached a trading volume of 2944307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPK shares is $4.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for OPKO Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2022, representing the official price target for OPKO Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on OPK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OPKO Health Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

OPK Stock Performance Analysis:

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.68. With this latest performance, OPK shares gained by 17.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.73 for OPKO Health Inc. [OPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2890, while it was recorded at 1.4620 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7554 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OPKO Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.51 and a Gross Margin at +20.36. OPKO Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.70.

Return on Total Capital for OPK is now -12.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.57. Additionally, OPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] managed to generate an average of -$78,266 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.OPKO Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

OPK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPKO Health Inc. go to 12.00%.

OPKO Health Inc. [OPK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $261 million, or 24.70% of OPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,120,494, which is approximately 2.075% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,476,921 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.44 million in OPK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.15 million in OPK stock with ownership of nearly 0.685% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OPKO Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in OPKO Health Inc. [NASDAQ:OPK] by around 11,870,072 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 18,479,291 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 149,411,511 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 179,760,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPK stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,614,468 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,897,522 shares during the same period.