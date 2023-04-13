Market cap of Genius Group Limited [GNS] reaches 28.14M – now what?

Genius Group Limited [AMEX: GNS] price surged by 4.35 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Genius Group Changes Extraordinary General Meeting Date for Entrepreneur Resorts Spinoff to May 16.

The proposals to be submitted for shareholders’ approval at the EGM are to consider and vote on the resolutions for the adoption of the new constitution and the proposed capital reduction and distribution of shares in Entrepreneur Resorts Limited to shareholders. Details related to each of the two proposals are available on a Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 12, 2023.

A sum of 10192293 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 21.62M shares. Genius Group Limited shares reached a high of $1.45 and dropped to a low of $1.16 until finishing in the latest session at $1.20.

The one-year GNS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.89.

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Group Limited [GNS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Group Limited is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

GNS Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Group Limited [GNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.25. With this latest performance, GNS shares dropped by -59.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.18% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.50 for Genius Group Limited [GNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.6918, while it was recorded at 1.1980 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8040 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genius Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Group Limited [GNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.16 and a Gross Margin at +21.28. Genius Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.49.

Return on Total Capital for GNS is now -14.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Group Limited [GNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.73. Additionally, GNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Group Limited [GNS] managed to generate an average of -$9,675 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Genius Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Genius Group Limited [GNS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of GNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 137,200, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 51.19% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 66,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77000.0 in GNS stocks shares; and AYRTON CAPITAL LLC, currently with $74000.0 in GNS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Group Limited [AMEX:GNS] by around 387,405 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 59,482 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 14,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 432,726 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 328,056 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 59,482 shares during the same period.