Market cap of DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] reaches 32.80B – now what?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] gained 0.21% or 0.15 points to close at $70.83 with a heavy trading volume of 3069017 shares. The company report on April 3, 2023 that Corian® Design Announces 2023 Color Launch.

On-trend, design-centric options developed to inspire designers and architects..

Corian® Design has introduced a new color collection to their Corian® Solid Surface portfolio filled with appealing design options made to create cutting-edge environments for interior spaces. The new colors will be commercially available effective immediately.

It opened the trading session at $71.535, the shares rose to $71.84 and dropped to $70.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DD points out that the company has recorded 36.92% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -43.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, DD reached to a volume of 3069017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $85.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on DD stock. On June 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DD shares from 92 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.72.

Trading performance analysis for DD stock

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, DD shares gained by 2.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.80 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.10, while it was recorded at 70.26 for the last single week of trading, and 64.37 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 13.44%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]

There are presently around $25,455 million, or 75.00% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,097,386, which is approximately 0.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,048,779 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.41 billion in DD stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.67 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly -3.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

562 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 21,887,279 shares. Additionally, 595 investors decreased positions by around 22,069,314 shares, while 226 investors held positions by with 316,194,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 360,151,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 200 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,211,607 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 1,574,705 shares during the same period.