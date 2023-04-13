Market Analysts see Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

Nutex Health Inc. [NASDAQ: NUTX] price plunged by -14.85 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on April 11, 2023 that NUTEX HEALTH ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS ENTERED INTO A $100 MILLION PRE-PAID ADVANCE AGREEMENT WITH YORKVILLE ADVISORS GLOBAL L.P.

Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, technology-enabled integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 20 state-of-the-art micro hospitals in 8 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced that it has entered into a $100 million pre-paid advance agreement with Yorkville Advisors Global L.P.

“We are pleased to announce this funding from Yorkville which we believe is a strong endorsement of our work to deliver high-quality, efficient and accessible healthcare,” stated Tom Vo, M.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Nutex Health. “We have full conviction in our integrated, value-based approach to inpatient and outpatient care and believe that this funding puts us in a strong position to capitalize on growth opportunities.”.

A sum of 11691202 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.30M shares. Nutex Health Inc. shares reached a high of $1.03 and dropped to a low of $0.80 until finishing in the latest session at $0.81.

The one-year NUTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.0. The average equity rating for NUTX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUTX shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Nutex Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutex Health Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

NUTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.39. With this latest performance, NUTX shares dropped by -32.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.64 for Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2134, while it was recorded at 0.9623 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8321 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nutex Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.78 and a Gross Margin at +66.92. Nutex Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -193.70.

Return on Total Capital for NUTX is now 11.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -203.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -496.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -164.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 278.73. Additionally, NUTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 256.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] managed to generate an average of -$369,374 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Nutex Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Nutex Health Inc. [NUTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30 million, or 1.30% of NUTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,510,538, which is approximately 602.53% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 3,931,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.76 million in NUTX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.58 million in NUTX stock with ownership of nearly 251.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

69 institutional holders increased their position in Nutex Health Inc. [NASDAQ:NUTX] by around 25,941,772 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,350,934 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,324,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,616,788 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUTX stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,562,786 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,510,283 shares during the same period.