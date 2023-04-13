Market Analysts see Etsy Inc. [ETSY] gaining to $140. Time to buy?

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] closed the trading session at $100.16 on 04/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $99.41, while the highest price level was $105.29. The company report on February 23, 2023 that Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced participation at the following webcasted investor events, which you can find on our investor relations website at investors.etsy.com:.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco on March 7, 2023 at 12:15 p.m. PST / 3:15 p.m. ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.38 percent and weekly performance of -8.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.25M shares, ETSY reached to a volume of 2876051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $136.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $150 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $125 to $150, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 4.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 18.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

ETSY stock trade performance evaluation

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.65. With this latest performance, ETSY shares dropped by -3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.85 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.19, while it was recorded at 103.23 for the last single week of trading, and 112.33 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.17 and a Gross Margin at +70.98. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.06.

Return on Total Capital for ETSY is now 15.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,707.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.47. Additionally, ETSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] managed to generate an average of -$248,849 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Etsy Inc. [ETSY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 16.00%.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,470 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,892,541, which is approximately 0.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,464,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $798.73 million in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly 16.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Etsy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 385 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 13,704,551 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 14,776,378 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 91,837,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,317,984 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,787,096 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,230,094 shares during the same period.