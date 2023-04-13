Market Analysts see Core & Main Inc. [CNM] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

Core & Main Inc. [NYSE: CNM] jumped around 2.19 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $24.64 at the close of the session, up 9.76%. The company report on April 11, 2023 that Core & Main Announces Secondary Offering and Share Repurchase.

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE: CNM), a leader in advancing reliable infrastructure with local service, nationwide, today announced the launch of an underwritten secondary public offering of 5 million shares of its Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders. Core & Main is not offering any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In addition, Core & Main announced that concurrent with the completion of the offering, it expects to repurchase and redeem, as the case may be, from the selling stockholders 9,377,183 shares of its Class A common stock and 5,622,817 partnership interests of the Company’s subsidiary Core & Main Holdings, LP (together with a corresponding number of shares of Class B common stock of Core & Main) at the same per share price to be paid by the underwriter to the selling stockholders in the offering. The closing of the repurchase is subject to the closing of the offering. The closing of the offering is not conditioned upon the closing of the repurchase.

Core & Main Inc. stock is now 27.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNM Stock saw the intraday high of $24.71 and lowest of $23.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 26.63, which means current price is +28.33% above from all time high which was touched on 04/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 788.28K shares, CNM reached a trading volume of 7413726 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Core & Main Inc. [CNM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNM shares is $30.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Core & Main Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Core & Main Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $34, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on CNM stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CNM shares from 31 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Core & Main Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNM in the course of the last twelve months was 16.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has CNM stock performed recently?

Core & Main Inc. [CNM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.64. With this latest performance, CNM shares gained by 14.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.24 for Core & Main Inc. [CNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.52, while it was recorded at 22.69 for the last single week of trading, and 22.25 for the last 200 days.

Core & Main Inc. [CNM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Core & Main Inc. [CNM] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.74 and a Gross Margin at +24.88. Core & Main Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.83.

Core & Main Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Core & Main Inc. [CNM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Core & Main Inc. go to 29.55%.

Insider trade positions for Core & Main Inc. [CNM]

There are presently around $5,529 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNM stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 160,796,745, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 9,320,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.24 million in CNM stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $175.4 million in CNM stock with ownership of nearly -0.753% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Core & Main Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Core & Main Inc. [NYSE:CNM] by around 17,197,508 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 7,648,834 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 221,415,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,261,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNM stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,018,579 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,475,885 shares during the same period.