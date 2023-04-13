LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] is -67.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

LogicMark Inc. [NASDAQ: LGMK] gained 7.17% on the last trading session, reaching $0.15 price per share at the time. The company report on March 28, 2023 that LogicMark, Inc. Announces Strong Revenue and Margin Growth For the Year Ended 2022.

LogicMark Inc. represents 9.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.47 million with the latest information. LGMK stock price has been found in the range of $0.1321 to $0.1586.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, LGMK reached a trading volume of 4547251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for LogicMark Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for LGMK stock

LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.96. With this latest performance, LGMK shares gained by 11.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.72 for LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1847, while it was recorded at 0.1357 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6863 for the last 200 days.

LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LogicMark Inc. [LGMK] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.82 and a Gross Margin at +41.52. LogicMark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.84.

LogicMark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at LogicMark Inc. [LGMK]

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.70% of LGMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 240,707, which is approximately -12.63% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., holding 101,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14000.0 in LGMK stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $10000.0 in LGMK stock with ownership of nearly -0.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LogicMark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in LogicMark Inc. [NASDAQ:LGMK] by around 60,592 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 141,726 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 454,981 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 657,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGMK stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,590 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 30,340 shares during the same period.