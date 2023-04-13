Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] fell -10.28% so far this year. What now?

Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE: JMIA] slipped around -0.22 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.88 at the close of the session, down -7.10%. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Growing monetization and reducing lossesGross Profit increased by 22% year-over-yearOperating loss decreased by 41% year-over-yearFY2023 Adjusted EBITDA loss expected to decrease by up to 50% vs FY2022.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) (“Jumia” or the “Company”) announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Jumia Technologies AG stock is now -10.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JMIA Stock saw the intraday high of $3.20 and lowest of $2.87 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.08, which means current price is +3.23% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, JMIA reached a trading volume of 3088491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Jumia Technologies AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $8 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Jumia Technologies AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jumia Technologies AG is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for JMIA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28.

How has JMIA stock performed recently?

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.84. With this latest performance, JMIA shares dropped by -8.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JMIA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.21 for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.44, while it was recorded at 3.02 for the last single week of trading, and 4.95 for the last 200 days.

Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] shares currently have an operating margin of -103.31 and a Gross Margin at +54.29. Jumia Technologies AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.18.

Return on Total Capital for JMIA is now -74.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.90. Additionally, JMIA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.61.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Jumia Technologies AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Jumia Technologies AG [JMIA]

Positions in Jumia Technologies AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Jumia Technologies AG [NYSE:JMIA] by around 1,677,392 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 4,995,226 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 12,186,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,858,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JMIA stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 502,812 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,007,771 shares during the same period.