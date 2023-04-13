International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] Is Currently -1.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.44% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.33%. The company report on April 12, 2023 that IBM Releases IBM Impact Report 2022.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) today announced the release of its 2022 IBM Impact report, which includes the company’s information about its environmental, social and governance efforts.

In 2022, IBM launched the IBM Impact framework -its strategy on ESG- with its Environmental Impact, Equitable Impact, and Ethical Impact pillars that reflect IBM’s achievements, and strategies to build a future that is more sustainable, equitable, and ethical.

Over the last 12 months, IBM stock rose by 0.63%. The one-year International Business Machines Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.03. The average equity rating for IBM stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $118.06 billion, with 905.86 million shares outstanding and 903.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.17M shares, IBM stock reached a trading volume of 3914272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $146.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $140, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Market Perform rating on IBM stock. On January 18, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for IBM shares from 152 to 148.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 37.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

IBM Stock Performance Analysis:

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.33. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.13 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.42, while it was recorded at 130.53 for the last single week of trading, and 134.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Business Machines Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.83 and a Gross Margin at +51.71. International Business Machines Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.95.

Return on Total Capital for IBM is now 10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.14. Additionally, IBM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 220.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] managed to generate an average of $5,728 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

IBM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 6.47%.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $68,727 million, or 58.50% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,144,196, which is approximately 1.347% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 72,340,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.43 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.97 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly 0.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Business Machines Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,205 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 28,885,589 shares. Additionally, 1,005 investors decreased positions by around 16,381,998 shares, while 308 investors held positions by with 481,702,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 526,969,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 241 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,765,801 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 1,560,985 shares during the same period.