InMode Ltd. [INMD] Stock trading around $36.90 per share: What’s Next?

InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ: INMD] closed the trading session at $36.90 on 04/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.33, while the highest price level was $38.38. The company report on April 12, 2023 that InMode Expects First Quarter 2023 Revenue Between $105.7-$105.9M, Non-GAAP Earnings per Diluted Share Between $0.50-$0.51.

Conference call to be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 before the Nasdaq market opens on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.36 percent and weekly performance of 11.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, INMD reached to a volume of 4848581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about InMode Ltd. [INMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INMD shares is $46.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for InMode Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2023, representing the official price target for InMode Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on INMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InMode Ltd. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for INMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for INMD in the course of the last twelve months was 16.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.20.

INMD stock trade performance evaluation

InMode Ltd. [INMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.21. With this latest performance, INMD shares gained by 18.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.06 for InMode Ltd. [INMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.96, while it was recorded at 34.43 for the last single week of trading, and 33.15 for the last 200 days.

InMode Ltd. [INMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and InMode Ltd. [INMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.55 and a Gross Margin at +83.82. InMode Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.56.

Return on Total Capital for INMD is now 40.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, InMode Ltd. [INMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.89. Additionally, INMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, InMode Ltd. [INMD] managed to generate an average of $336,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.InMode Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for InMode Ltd. [INMD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for InMode Ltd. go to 12.50%.

InMode Ltd. [INMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,679 million, or 58.90% of INMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INMD stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,473,439, which is approximately 22.438% of the company’s market cap and around 14.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,218,462 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.87 million in INMD stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $67.28 million in INMD stock with ownership of nearly 78.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

169 institutional holders increased their position in InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ:INMD] by around 9,435,791 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 8,170,348 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 30,226,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,832,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INMD stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,030,626 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,837,383 shares during the same period.