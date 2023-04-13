HUB Cyber Security [Israel] Ltd. [HUBC] is -90.94% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. [NASDAQ: HUBC] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.12 at the close of the session, down -0.88%. The company report on April 11, 2023 that HUB Security Announces the Appointment of David Riker as Global Chief Operating Officer.

Veteran Risk Management Technology Executive Joins HUB Cyber Security, a Leader in Confidential Computing, to Drive Enterprise Growth and Go-to-Market Success.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd (Nasdaq: HUBC), a developer of Confidential Computing cybersecurity solutions and services (“HUB Security” or the “Company”), today announced that it has appointed David Riker as its Global Chief Operating Officer.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.85M shares, HUBC reached a trading volume of 3011393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HUB Cyber Security [Israel] Ltd. [HUBC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

How has HUBC stock performed recently?

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. [HUBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.79. With this latest performance, HUBC shares dropped by -25.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.86% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.26 for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. [HUBC]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.2180 for the last single week of trading.

HUB Cyber Security [Israel] Ltd. [HUBC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for HUB Cyber Security [Israel] Ltd. [HUBC]

There are presently around $8 million, or 22.68% of HUBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUBC stocks are: MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC with ownership of 1,348,482, which is approximately -40% of the company’s market cap and around 37.83% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,160,056 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 million in HUBC stocks shares; and IONIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.17 million in HUBC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. [NASDAQ:HUBC] by around 1,275,026 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 14,230,555 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 8,106,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,399,257 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUBC stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,185,793 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 10,152,300 shares during the same period.