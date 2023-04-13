HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [HTCR] Revenue clocked in at $8.80 million, up 53.85% YTD: What’s Next?

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: HTCR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 59.07% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 53.01%. The company report on April 11, 2023 that HeartCore Signs Tenth Go IPO Contract.

As part of the Consulting Agreement, HeartCore will assist rYojbaba in its efforts to go public and list on the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”). Through Go IPO, the Company services clients by assisting throughout the audit and legal firm hiring process, translating requested documents into English, assisting in the preparation of documentation for internal controls required for an initial public offering or de-SPAC, providing general support services, assisting in the preparation of the S-1 or F-1 filing, and more.

Over the last 12 months, HTCR stock dropped by -43.32%. The one-year HeartCore Enterprises Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.78.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.37 million, with 17.65 million shares outstanding and 4.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 119.04K shares, HTCR stock reached a trading volume of 18115713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [HTCR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for HeartCore Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

HTCR Stock Performance Analysis:

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [HTCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.01. With this latest performance, HTCR shares gained by 47.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.45 for HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [HTCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0528, while it was recorded at 0.9870 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4846 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HeartCore Enterprises Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [HTCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -75.93 and a Gross Margin at +37.13. HeartCore Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -314.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.81.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [HTCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of HTCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTCR stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 19,330, which is approximately 42.111% of the company’s market cap and around 65.05% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 11,043 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10000.0 in HTCR stocks shares; and KESTRA ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC, currently with $9000.0 in HTCR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HeartCore Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in HeartCore Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:HTCR] by around 37,507 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 51,097 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 35,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTCR stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,779 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 47,339 shares during the same period.