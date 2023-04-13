Guggenheim lifts FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE: FE] traded at a low on 04/12/23, posting a -0.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $41.46. The company report on April 6, 2023 that FirstEnergy to Webcast First Quarter Earnings Teleconference.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) will release financial results for the first quarter of 2023 after markets close on Thursday, April 27. These results will be discussed by FirstEnergy management during a conference call with financial analysts at 10 a.m. EDT on Friday, April 28. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Investors, customers and other interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call and view presentation slides via FirstEnergy’s Investor Information website, www.firstenergycorp.com/ir. The webcast and presentation will be available for replay on the site for up to one year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3608958 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of FirstEnergy Corp. stands at 1.84% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.16%.

The market cap for FE stock reached $23.70 billion, with 572.84 million shares outstanding and 572.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, FE reached a trading volume of 3608958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FE shares is $43.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for FirstEnergy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $41 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for FirstEnergy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $44, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on FE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FirstEnergy Corp. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for FE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

How has FE stock performed recently?

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.39. With this latest performance, FE shares gained by 6.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.89 for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.88, while it was recorded at 41.62 for the last single week of trading, and 39.69 for the last 200 days.

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.33 and a Gross Margin at +24.39. FirstEnergy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.26.

Return on Total Capital for FE is now 5.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.91. Additionally, FE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] managed to generate an average of $32,914 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.FirstEnergy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FirstEnergy Corp. go to 0.55%.

Insider trade positions for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]

There are presently around $19,240 million, or 89.00% of FE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,818,032, which is approximately 1.034% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,736,238 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.87 billion in FE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.85 billion in FE stock with ownership of nearly -1.722% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FirstEnergy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 380 institutional holders increased their position in FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE:FE] by around 31,803,607 shares. Additionally, 294 investors decreased positions by around 39,937,412 shares, while 116 investors held positions by with 387,997,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 459,738,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FE stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,671,472 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 7,405,998 shares during the same period.