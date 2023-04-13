Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] stock Upgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $25

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] closed the trading session at $24.84 on 04/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.785, while the highest price level was $25.325. The company report on April 4, 2023 that Graphic Packaging Holding Company to Host First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on May 2.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the “Company”), will announce first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd, with a call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed from the investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com. Participants may also listen via telephone by using the following dial-in numbers:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.64 percent and weekly performance of -0.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, GPK reached to a volume of 3369769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Underweight rating on GPK stock. On December 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GPK shares from 23 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GPK stock trade performance evaluation

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, GPK shares gained by 6.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.74 for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.10, while it was recorded at 25.07 for the last single week of trading, and 22.53 for the last 200 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.00 and a Gross Margin at +19.33. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for GPK is now 13.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 256.07. Additionally, GPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 250.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] managed to generate an average of $21,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company go to 15.09%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,524 million, or 94.10% of GPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,693,875, which is approximately 1.943% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,070,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $430.86 million in GPK stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $423.96 million in GPK stock with ownership of nearly -18.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Graphic Packaging Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK] by around 39,346,528 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 29,533,970 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 229,200,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 298,080,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPK stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,515,114 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 8,125,232 shares during the same period.