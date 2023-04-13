Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] Is Currently -2.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [NYSE: FMS] loss -2.15% or -0.48 points to close at $21.85 with a heavy trading volume of 3423648 shares. The company report on March 22, 2023 that Innovative Home Dialysis Training Unit Opens at Indianapolis Fresenius Kidney Care Location.

First-of-its-kind training program prepares dialysis patients for home therapy.

It opened the trading session at $22.60, the shares rose to $22.62 and dropped to $21.832, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FMS points out that the company has recorded 70.57% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -70.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 908.28K shares, FMS reached to a volume of 3423648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FMS shares is $21.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FMS stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $14 to $11.70. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for FMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92.

Trading performance analysis for FMS stock

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.82. With this latest performance, FMS shares gained by 10.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.27 for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.06, while it was recorded at 22.08 for the last single week of trading, and 17.92 for the last 200 days.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.04 and a Gross Margin at +27.38. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.47.

Return on Total Capital for FMS is now 6.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.45. Additionally, FMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS] managed to generate an average of $5,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA go to 1.02%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [FMS]

Positions in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA [NYSE:FMS] by around 16,267,637 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 4,548,987 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 23,363,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,179,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FMS stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,065,247 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,203,504 shares during the same period.