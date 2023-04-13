Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT] moved up 32.87: Why It’s Important

Freight Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: FRGT] surged by $0.71 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $3.10 during the day while it closed the day at $2.87. The company report on April 11, 2023 that Fr8Tech (FRGT) Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule.

The closing bid price for the Company’s ordinary shares had fallen below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days and accordingly, the Company no longer complied with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). However the Nasdaq Listing Rules also provided the Company a compliance period of 180 calendar days (i.e. by April 24, 2023) in which to regain compliance. In order to regain compliance, the Company effected a 10: 1 reverse split of its ordinary shares, which began trading on a split adjusted basis on March 24, 2023.

Freight Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 67.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FRGT stock has inclined by 8.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.22% and gained 25.16% year-on date.

The market cap for FRGT stock reached $9.79 million, with 3.27 million shares outstanding and 3.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 974.14K shares, FRGT reached a trading volume of 6274153 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRGT shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freight Technologies Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89.

FRGT stock trade performance evaluation

Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 67.84. With this latest performance, FRGT shares gained by 40.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.97 for Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.69, while it was recorded at 2.30 for the last single week of trading, and 7.08 for the last 200 days.

Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Freight Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.80% of FRGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRGT stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 8,638, which is approximately -19.527% of the company’s market cap and around 2.54% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 3,580 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8000.0 in FRGT stocks shares; and GROUND SWELL CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $4000.0 in FRGT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Freight Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:FRGT] by around 4,481 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 12,775 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 2,185 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRGT stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,078 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 10,648 shares during the same period.