Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] gain 0.15% so far this year. What now?

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] loss -2.72% or -0.74 points to close at $26.42 with a heavy trading volume of 3540771 shares. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Franklin Resources, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Results on May 1, 2023.

On Monday, May 1, 2023 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Franklin Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) [NYSE:BEN] will release its second quarter operating results. A written commentary on the results will also be available via investors.franklinresources.com at approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

In addition, Jenny Johnson, President and CEO; Matthew Nicholls, Executive Vice President, CFO and COO; and Adam Spector, Executive Vice President – Global Advisory Services and Head of Global Distribution, will lead a live teleconference at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to answer questions.

It opened the trading session at $27.53, the shares rose to $27.55 and dropped to $26.395, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BEN points out that the company has recorded 21.64% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -30.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, BEN reached to a volume of 3540771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $26.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $25, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on BEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 15.66.

Trading performance analysis for BEN stock

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.94. With this latest performance, BEN shares dropped by -2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.14 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.77, while it was recorded at 26.68 for the last single week of trading, and 26.52 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.73 and a Gross Margin at +72.74. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.10.

Return on Total Capital for BEN is now 8.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.59. Additionally, BEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] managed to generate an average of $126,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to -3.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]

There are presently around $6,474 million, or 47.90% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 37,331,169, which is approximately 6.936% of the company’s market cap and around 18.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,570,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $938.93 million in BEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $798.71 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Franklin Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 290 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 19,932,883 shares. Additionally, 236 investors decreased positions by around 9,159,557 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 209,271,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,363,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,213,266 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,746,096 shares during the same period.