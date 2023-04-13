For Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA], Analyst sees a drop to $3. What next?

Aeva Technologies Inc. [NYSE: AEVA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.79% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.81%. The company report on March 22, 2023 that Aeva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Selected by top-10 global OEM for vehicle development.

Progressing on a growing number of vehicle programs to advanced / RFQ stage.

Over the last 12 months, AEVA stock dropped by -75.72%. The one-year Aeva Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 67.49. The average equity rating for AEVA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $198.36 million, with 218.42 million shares outstanding and 127.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, AEVA stock reached a trading volume of 2719967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEVA shares is $2.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Aeva Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Aeva Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on AEVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeva Technologies Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

AEVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.81. With this latest performance, AEVA shares dropped by -45.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.00 for Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5468, while it was recorded at 1.0040 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1600 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aeva Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -3624.88 and a Gross Margin at -101.50. Aeva Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3513.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.25.

Aeva Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.20 and a Current Ratio set at 15.40.

AEVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aeva Technologies Inc. go to 20.00%.

Aeva Technologies Inc. [AEVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $94 million, or 41.50% of AEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEVA stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 27,101,533, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CANAAN PARTNERS XI LLC, holding 18,485,197 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.86 million in AEVA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.62 million in AEVA stock with ownership of nearly -12.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aeva Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Aeva Technologies Inc. [NYSE:AEVA] by around 5,480,022 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 3,553,487 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 82,778,658 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,812,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEVA stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,285,996 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 406,575 shares during the same period.