Fiserv Inc. [FISV] Stock trading around $114.49 per share: What’s Next?

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] closed the trading session at $114.49 on 04/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $113.70, while the highest price level was $116.025. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Salem Five Among Financial Institutions Set to Launch the FedNowSM Service with Fiserv.

Nearly 20 financial institutions, including Salem Five, Peoples Bank and Mediapolis Savings Bank, are readying to move the industry forward with commitments to offer real-time payment services as part of the FedNow pilot program.

Fiserv, Inc. and its financial institution clients will continue to advance the availability of real-time payments in the U.S. as part of the pilot of the Federal Reserve’s real-time payments network, FedNowSM, which is expected to launch in July 2023. Salem Five will be among the first financial institutions to implement the FedNow Service, utilizing NOW® Gateway from Fiserv, a leading global provider of payments and financial technology solutions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.28 percent and weekly performance of 2.60 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, FISV reached to a volume of 4208526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $127.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities dropped their target price from $130 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. On July 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FISV shares from 123 to 97.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 22.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FISV stock trade performance evaluation

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.60. With this latest performance, FISV shares gained by 9.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.19 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.06, while it was recorded at 113.68 for the last single week of trading, and 103.87 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.93 and a Gross Margin at +54.95. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.26.

Return on Total Capital for FISV is now 7.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.92. Additionally, FISV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] managed to generate an average of $61,707 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fiserv Inc. [FISV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 13.63%.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $64,635 million, or 92.50% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 53,232,748, which is approximately 10.198% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,669,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.82 billion in FISV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.84 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -0.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 658 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 35,359,707 shares. Additionally, 646 investors decreased positions by around 42,436,228 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 485,081,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 562,877,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 176 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,180,056 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 13,812,187 shares during the same period.