Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] fell -10.43% so far this year. What now?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] plunged by -$0.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.06 during the day while it closed the day at $1.03. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Denison Announces Completion of Conceptual Mining Study Evaluating ISR for Midwest and Plans to Advance Efforts in 2023.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the successful completion of an internal conceptual mining study (the “Concept Study”) examining the potential application of the In-Situ Recovery (“ISR”) mining method at the Company’s 25.17% owned Midwest project (“Midwest”). The Concept Study was prepared by Denison during 2022 and was formally issued to the Midwest Joint Venture (“MWJV”) in early 2023. Based on the positive results of the Concept Study, the MWJV has now provided Denison with approval to complete additional ISR-related evaluation work for Midwest in 2023. View PDF version.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Midwest is located approximately 25 kilometres, by existing roads, from the 22.5% Denison owned McClean Lake uranium mill, and is a joint venture owned by Denison (25.17%) and Orano Canada Inc. (“Orano Canada”) (74.83%). Orano Canada is part of the Orano Group, which is recognized as a leading international operator in the field of nuclear materials, with activities including uranium mining, conversion, enrichment, and other fuel services.

Denison Mines Corp. stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DNN stock has declined by -23.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.21% and lost -10.43% year-on date.

The market cap for DNN stock reached $857.89 million, with 823.61 million shares outstanding and 810.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.21M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 2949937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. On April 15, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for DNN shares from 1.80 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 68.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

DNN stock trade performance evaluation

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, DNN shares dropped by -1.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.39 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1767, while it was recorded at 1.0260 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1916 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -205.45 and a Gross Margin at -156.66. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +84.71.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.13. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.