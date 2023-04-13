DA Davidson lifts Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.94% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.10%. The company report on March 27, 2023 that Weyerhaeuser to Release First Quarter Results on April 27.

Webcast and conference call on April 28 at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) will release first quarter 2023 results on Thursday, April 27, after the market closes. The company will then hold a live webcast and conference call the following day, on Friday, April 28, at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern), to discuss the results.

Over the last 12 months, WY stock dropped by -18.80%. The one-year Weyerhaeuser Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.45. The average equity rating for WY stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.21 billion, with 735.65 million shares outstanding and 725.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.45M shares, WY stock reached a trading volume of 3800247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $36.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $38 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 19.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

WY Stock Performance Analysis:

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.10. With this latest performance, WY shares gained by 1.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.31 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.17, while it was recorded at 30.26 for the last single week of trading, and 32.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Weyerhaeuser Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.45 and a Gross Margin at +40.26. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.46.

Return on Total Capital for WY is now 19.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.11. Additionally, WY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.77, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] managed to generate an average of $202,936 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

WY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,104 million, or 85.20% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,614,485, which is approximately -0.369% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,904,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.43 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly 15.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 442 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 35,528,029 shares. Additionally, 428 investors decreased positions by around 27,222,188 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 556,111,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 618,861,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,548,679 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 4,852,928 shares during the same period.