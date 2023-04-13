CXApp Inc. [CXAI] moved up 20.30: Why It’s Important

CXApp Inc. [NASDAQ: CXAI] jumped around 0.27 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.60 at the close of the session, up 20.30%.

CXApp Inc. stock is now -84.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CXAI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.64 and lowest of $1.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.47, which means current price is +32.22% above from all time high which was touched on 03/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 293.10K shares, CXAI reached a trading volume of 2985226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CXApp Inc. [CXAI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for CXApp Inc. is set at 0.67 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 53.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has CXAI stock performed recently?

CXApp Inc. [CXAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.04. With this latest performance, CXAI shares dropped by -81.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.65 for CXApp Inc. [CXAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.8329, while it was recorded at 1.4880 for the last single week of trading, and 9.2538 for the last 200 days.

CXApp Inc. [CXAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.29.

CXApp Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for CXApp Inc. [CXAI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 80.60% of CXAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CXAI stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 335,239, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; LMR PARTNERS LLP, holding 100,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in CXAI stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $0.12 million in CXAI stock with ownership of nearly -35.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

18 institutional holders increased their position in CXApp Inc. [NASDAQ:CXAI] by around 564,411 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 444,728 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 235,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 773,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CXAI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 508,433 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 336,789 shares during the same period.