Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] is 129.60% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CELZ] closed the trading session at $0.88 on 04/12/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.8183, while the highest price level was $1.33. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Creative Medical Technology Announces Positive Top-Line Results for Type 2 Diabetes Study.

— One-Year Follow-Up Results Confirm Significant Efficacy and No Serious Adverse Effects in Patients Using CELZ-001 for Treating Type 2 Diabetes –.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (“Creative Medical Technology” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CELZ), a leading biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to immunotherapy, urology, gynecology, and orthopedics, today announced positive one-year follow-up data and significant efficacy using CELZ-001 to treat patients with Type 2 Diabetes without any serious adverse effects reported.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 129.60 percent and weekly performance of 73.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 82.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 85.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 108.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, CELZ reached to a volume of 86561327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELZ shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 115.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

CELZ stock trade performance evaluation

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 73.37. With this latest performance, CELZ shares gained by 85.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.15 for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6036, while it was recorded at 0.5696 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5560 for the last 200 days.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -11562.50 and a Gross Margin at -36.09. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11449.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.62.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.10% of CELZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CELZ stocks are: AARON WEALTH ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 100,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 61,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30000.0 in CELZ stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $23000.0 in CELZ stock with ownership of nearly -11.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CELZ] by around 137,585 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 328,248 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 67,560 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELZ stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 117,460 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 273,066 shares during the same period.