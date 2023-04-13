Corteva Inc. [CTVA] is 5.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Corteva Inc. [NYSE: CTVA] traded at a high on 04/12/23, posting a 1.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $61.79. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Corteva to Host Virtual 2023 R&D Innovation Update.

Sustainable Innovation Fuels Corteva’s Pipeline, Creating Value Now and for Decades to Come.

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) will host a virtual R&D Innovation Update on May 9, 2023. During this event, Corteva leadership will highlight key components of its leading pipeline of seed and crop protection solutions, focusing on increasing farmer productivity and profitability while providing the industry with best-in-class, differentiated, and sustainably advantaged products.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2904476 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Corteva Inc. stands at 1.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.94%.

The market cap for CTVA stock reached $44.71 billion, with 714.80 million shares outstanding and 711.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, CTVA reached a trading volume of 2904476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Corteva Inc. [CTVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTVA shares is $72.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Corteva Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Corteva Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $64 to $68, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on CTVA stock. On November 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CTVA shares from 70 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corteva Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.58.

How has CTVA stock performed recently?

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.30. With this latest performance, CTVA shares gained by 5.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.86 for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.74, while it was recorded at 60.71 for the last single week of trading, and 60.73 for the last 200 days.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corteva Inc. [CTVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.84 and a Gross Margin at +35.98. Corteva Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.90.

Return on Total Capital for CTVA is now 6.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.94. Additionally, CTVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] managed to generate an average of $57,381 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Corteva Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corteva Inc. go to 13.49%.

Insider trade positions for Corteva Inc. [CTVA]

There are presently around $35,184 million, or 83.30% of CTVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,226,470, which is approximately 0.208% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 60,187,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.67 billion in CTVA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.06 billion in CTVA stock with ownership of nearly -1.108% of the company’s market capitalization.

608 institutional holders increased their position in Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA] by around 36,358,019 shares. Additionally, 508 investors decreased positions by around 37,309,098 shares, while 260 investors held positions by with 503,787,886 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 577,455,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTVA stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,959,403 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 1,729,902 shares during the same period.