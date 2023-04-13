Confluent Inc. [CFLT] Is Currently 4.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ: CFLT] gained 4.32% on the last trading session, reaching $24.38 price per share at the time. The company report on April 6, 2023 that Confluent to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 03, 2023.

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced it will release financial results for its first quarter of 2023, which ended March 31, 2023, after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, May 03, 2023. Confluent will host a live video webcast to discuss the results.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Video Webcast InformationDate: Wednesday, May 03, 2023Time: 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ETWebcast: https://investors.confluent.io.

Confluent Inc. represents 286.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.64 billion with the latest information. CFLT stock price has been found in the range of $24.205 to $25.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, CFLT reached a trading volume of 3865189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Confluent Inc. [CFLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $29.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Confluent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Confluent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Outperform rating on CFLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.07.

Trading performance analysis for CFLT stock

Confluent Inc. [CFLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.51. With this latest performance, CFLT shares gained by 10.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.32 for Confluent Inc. [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.97, while it was recorded at 23.29 for the last single week of trading, and 24.40 for the last 200 days.

Confluent Inc. [CFLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Confluent Inc. [CFLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -78.77 and a Gross Margin at +65.45. Confluent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -77.23.

Return on Total Capital for CFLT is now -23.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Confluent Inc. [CFLT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.16. Additionally, CFLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Confluent Inc. [CFLT] managed to generate an average of -$163,908 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Confluent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Confluent Inc. [CFLT]

There are presently around $3,076 million, or 78.40% of CFLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFLT stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 14,679,584, which is approximately 0.161% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 12,995,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $303.7 million in CFLT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $286.18 million in CFLT stock with ownership of nearly 12.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Confluent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Confluent Inc. [NASDAQ:CFLT] by around 29,336,024 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 14,497,459 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 87,789,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,623,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFLT stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,122,084 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,869,871 shares during the same period.