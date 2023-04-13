Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] moved down -2.29: Why It’s Important

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ: CTSH] plunged by -$1.41 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $62.07 during the day while it closed the day at $60.28. The company report on April 12, 2023 that Cognizant Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), a leading provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, will announce results for the first quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, after market close.

Following the release, Cognizant management will conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern) to discuss operating performance for the quarter. To participate in the conference call, domestic callers can dial 877-810-9510 and international callers can dial 201-493-6778 and provide the following conference passcode: Cognizant Call.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock has also loss -0.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTSH stock has declined by -1.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.66% and gained 5.40% year-on date.

The market cap for CTSH stock reached $30.82 billion, with 512.00 million shares outstanding and 507.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, CTSH reached a trading volume of 3572809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $65.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $60, while MoffettNathanson kept a Underperform rating on CTSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 18.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

CTSH stock trade performance evaluation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, CTSH shares gained by 3.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.71 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.53, while it was recorded at 60.83 for the last single week of trading, and 62.34 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.35 and a Gross Margin at +33.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.79.

Return on Total Capital for CTSH is now 21.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.57. Additionally, CTSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] managed to generate an average of $6,445 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation go to 5.50%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [CTSH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,960 million, or 93.50% of CTSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57,701,686, which is approximately 4.978% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,718,446 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.7 billion in CTSH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.35 billion in CTSH stock with ownership of nearly -0.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 367 institutional holders increased their position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation [NASDAQ:CTSH] by around 38,160,839 shares. Additionally, 475 investors decreased positions by around 40,191,221 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 391,092,322 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 469,444,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTSH stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,271,451 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 3,908,098 shares during the same period.