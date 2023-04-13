Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] Is Currently -2.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] loss -2.78% or -2.74 points to close at $95.69 with a heavy trading volume of 3384177 shares. The company report on March 21, 2023 that Capital One Financial Corporation to Webcast Conference Call on First Quarter 2023 Earnings.

On Thursday, April 27, 2023, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time, Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) will release its first quarter 2023 earnings results. Additionally, the company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review financial and operating performance for the quarter ending March 31, 2023.

The call will be webcast live and the earnings release will be available on the company’s homepage at www.capitalone.com. A replay of the webcast will be available 24 hours a day, beginning two hours after the conference call, until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 11, 2023, through the company’s homepage.

It opened the trading session at $99.29, the shares rose to $99.49 and dropped to $95.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COF points out that the company has recorded 2.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -10.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.43M shares, COF reached to a volume of 3384177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $114.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $120 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while Stephens analysts kept a Underweight rating on COF stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for COF shares from 160 to 119.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 3.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 80.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 3.07.

Trading performance analysis for COF stock

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.97. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 2.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.62 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.89, while it was recorded at 95.82 for the last single week of trading, and 102.99 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.17. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.02.

Return on Total Capital for COF is now 8.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.42. Additionally, COF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] managed to generate an average of $129,989 per employee.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to -6.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

There are presently around $33,625 million, or 91.00% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 35,372,196, which is approximately -1.282% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,257,286 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.08 billion in COF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.76 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly -4.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 461 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 21,649,537 shares. Additionally, 479 investors decreased positions by around 20,778,001 shares, while 162 investors held positions by with 299,182,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 341,610,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,642,718 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 1,186,214 shares during the same period.