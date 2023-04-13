Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. [BFRG] moved up 42.23: Why It’s Important

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BFRG] jumped around 1.82 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.13 at the close of the session, up 42.23%. The company report on April 6, 2023 that BullFrog AI CEO Vin Singh Discusses How AI is Transforming Drug Development in Exclusive Interview Airing on Bloomberg US on the RedChip Money Report.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, BFRG reached a trading volume of 8126237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has BFRG stock performed recently?

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. [BFRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.17.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BFRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.13 for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. [BFRG]. The present Moving Average recorded at 4.81 for the last single week of trading.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. [BFRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.