Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] stock Downgrade by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $92

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE: BLDR] price surged by 0.61 percent to reach at $0.56. The company report on April 5, 2023 that Builders FirstSource to Host First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast.

To participate in the teleconference, please dial into the call a few minutes before the start time: 800-225-9448 (U.S. and Canada) and 203-518-9708 (international), Conference ID: BLDRQ123. A replay of the call will be available at 12:00 p.m. Central Time through Wednesday, May 10, 2023. To access the replay, please dial 800-839-2434 (U.S. and Canada) or 402-220-7211 (international). The live webcast and archived replay can also be accessed on the Company’s website at www.bldr.com under the Investors section. The online archive of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.About Builders FirstSourceHeadquartered in Dallas, Texas, Builders FirstSource is the largest U.S. supplier of building products, prefabricated components, and value-added services to the professional market segment for new residential construction and repair and remodeling. We provide customers an integrated homebuilding solution, offering manufacturing, supply, delivery and installation of a full range of structural and related building products. We operate in 42 states with over 500 locations and have a market presence in 47 of the top 50 and 86 of the top 100 MSAs, providing geographic diversity and balanced end market exposure. We service customers from strategically located distribution and manufacturing facilities (some of which are co-located) that produce value-added products such as roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork, windows, interior and exterior doors, and other specialty building products. www.bldr.com.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 3064433 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.87M shares. Builders FirstSource Inc. shares reached a high of $94.79 and dropped to a low of $92.93 until finishing in the latest session at $92.93.

The one-year BLDR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.03. The average equity rating for BLDR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDR shares is $94.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Builders FirstSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Builders FirstSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on BLDR stock. On August 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BLDR shares from 70 to 79.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Builders FirstSource Inc. is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for BLDR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

BLDR Stock Performance Analysis:

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.38. With this latest performance, BLDR shares gained by 16.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.16 for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.84, while it was recorded at 89.08 for the last single week of trading, and 68.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Builders FirstSource Inc. Fundamentals:

Builders FirstSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

BLDR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Builders FirstSource Inc. go to 18.80%.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,870 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,626,446, which is approximately -3.23% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,134,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 billion in BLDR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.22 billion in BLDR stock with ownership of nearly -10.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

235 institutional holders increased their position in Builders FirstSource Inc. [NYSE:BLDR] by around 9,534,115 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 19,823,894 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 109,969,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,327,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDR stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,787,052 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,505,518 shares during the same period.